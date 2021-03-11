Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the February 11th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HMMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 23,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,495. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

