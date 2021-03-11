Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.
Hammond Manufacturing has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$2.38.
About Hammond Manufacturing
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.