Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 80,000 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.01% of LCI Industries worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $598,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,694,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.