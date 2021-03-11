Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 881,806 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 881,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,087,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 3.18% of Veritone at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Veritone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Veritone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

VERI opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

