Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.24% of Azure Power Global worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $369,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZRE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

AZRE stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

