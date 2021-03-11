Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 154,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,642,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $699.18 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.