Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,000 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.44% of Cavco Industries worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $220.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.08 and its 200 day moving average is $190.41.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

