Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DexCom by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in DexCom by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $352.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 145.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.23 and its 200 day moving average is $375.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

