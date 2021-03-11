Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.