Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $22.41 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in General Electric by 41.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 868,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 253,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,384,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

