Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $26.43 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.30% of Watsco worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $237.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $265.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

