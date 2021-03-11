Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $26.80 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.