Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $28.64 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 847,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 262,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,052 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.