Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.55 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 721,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,957,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,999,000 after purchasing an additional 623,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

