Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $33.85 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average of $201.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

