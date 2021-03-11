Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.54% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $32,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.