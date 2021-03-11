Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $72.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.