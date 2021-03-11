Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,063.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.