Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 35,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.32% of National Bank worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Bank by 202.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 674.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

