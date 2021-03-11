Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.55% of Ashland Global worth $26,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,782,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASH opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

