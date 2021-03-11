Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 18,500 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.69% of Cryoport worth $29,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $8,939,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $5,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.