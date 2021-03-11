Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 35,058 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,058 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $180.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

