Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 757 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $35,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Autodesk by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

