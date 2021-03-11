Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,243,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.44% of Ballard Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $23,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,094,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,836,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.