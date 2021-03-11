Hanesbrands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,267 call options.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $2,916,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

