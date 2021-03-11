Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.96

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 319,307 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,530,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.