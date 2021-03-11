Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of HAFC opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

