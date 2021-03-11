Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Purchases $55,210.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 831,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,857. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

