Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €171.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €171.00 ($201.18) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €151.66 ($178.42).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €150.70 ($177.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €138.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.54.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

