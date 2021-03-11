HARD Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.45 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $84.64 million and approximately $35.45 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

