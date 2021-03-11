HARD Protocol (HARD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.45 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $84.64 million and $35.45 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.