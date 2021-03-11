Harmony 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.61 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $371.73 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,954,938,245 coins and its circulating supply is 9,277,923,245 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

