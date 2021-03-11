Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $509.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,773,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

