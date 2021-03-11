Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.47

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 11682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RODM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

