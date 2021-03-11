Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at KeyCorp

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBIO. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 420,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 145,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 136,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.