Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at KeyCorp

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBIO. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 420,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
