Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Up 22% Following Analyst Upgrade

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s stock price traded up 22% on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.37. 1,008,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 532% from the average session volume of 159,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

HBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 51.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 145,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 136,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $248.28 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

