Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

