Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

HAS opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

