HashCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,033.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $355,157.06 and approximately $33,033.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00717141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.