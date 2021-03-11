Hathor One Day Volume Reaches $3.78 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001732 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $177.46 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00521429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00066096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.00532513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

