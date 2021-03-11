Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

HA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of HA opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $37,392,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

