HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,701 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,520. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.