HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 105,709 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

HRL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. 37,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

