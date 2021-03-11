HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,761 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.38. 230,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,827. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

