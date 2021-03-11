HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,136 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPHY. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,887,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 120,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 54,299 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 54,490 shares of the company traded hands. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

