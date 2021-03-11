HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 490,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paychex by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. 48,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

