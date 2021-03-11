HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,983,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 59,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

