HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 315,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.
Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Further Reading: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.