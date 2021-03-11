HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.62. 868,997 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

