HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,251 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $145.62. 9,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

